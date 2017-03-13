Show Me the Money: Trump Promised to Donate or Return His Salary. Has He?

Trump vowed during the campaign not to take a salary. "The first thing I'm going to do is tell you that if I'm elected president, I'm accepting no salary, OK?" he told a crowd in New Hampshire in October, having made similar statements elsewhere.

But he is, in fact, required to at least receive his $400,000 annual salary, which is paid in segments of about $33,333 a month, and he has to take some of it. He should have already gotten one of these, the Tampa Bay Times points out, and the media wants to know what he's done with it.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed in an email last month that White House staff were trying to figure out how the salary, minus Trump's symbolic $1 payment, could be donated.

MSNBC requested details last week about any White House salary donations from the White House, the Treasury Department and the Office of Personnel Management, but so far has none have been willing to comment.

If they remain unwilling or unable to comment, perhaps the president would be willing to share his 2017 tax returns?