Czech President Ready to Propose Trump, Putin to Hold Meeting in Prague

PRAGUE (Sputnik) —According to Zeman, his meeting with Trump is scheduled to take place in April, the meeting with the Chinese leader will take place in May, while the meeting with Putin is expected to take place in November.

"I have already received several proposals to organize the meeting between Trump, Putin, and, possibly, the Chinese president. I modestly answered that the Czech Republic was not a center of peace and all I can do is to say to these presidents during personal meetings with them that 'Prague is a beautiful city and you can use the Lany castle [presidential residence]," Zeman told the Blesk newspaper adding that he can make such a proposal.

In December 2016, Trump held a phone conversation with Zeman and invited him to visit the United States.

In January, Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no specific information yet on the date or location of the meeting between Putin and Trump ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in July.