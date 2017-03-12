Register
    Karluv Most (Charles Bridge) across the Vltava River in Old Prague

    Czech President Ready to Propose Trump, Putin to Hold Meeting in Prague

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Politics
    Czech President Milos Zeman said Sunday he was ready to propose to Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to hold a bilateral meeting in Prague.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) —According to Zeman, his meeting with Trump is scheduled to take place in April, the meeting with the Chinese leader will take place in May, while the meeting with Putin is expected to take place in November.

    "I have already received several proposals to organize the meeting between Trump, Putin, and, possibly, the Chinese president. I modestly answered that the Czech Republic was not a center of peace and all I can do is to say to these presidents during personal meetings with them that 'Prague is a beautiful city and you can use the Lany castle [presidential residence]," Zeman told the Blesk newspaper adding that he can make such a proposal.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Preparation for Putin's Meeting With Trump Underway - Russian Upper House Chair
    In December 2016, Trump held a phone conversation with Zeman and invited him to visit the United States.

    In January, Putin and Trump held their first official phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the situation in eastern Ukraine.

    In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no specific information yet on the date or location of the meeting between Putin and Trump ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in July.

      Glamoureus
      Czech President Milos Zeman is so busy ass kissing Trump that he even imposed garbage against Russia as a show off - while his country drains day by day by IMF/US Banks/US Armory and Germany.

      Is he for real believing Putin even got slightest respekt for this betraying Slav? He did not even dare to speak up for the Ukrainian crisis. Hang this US-paid crook.
