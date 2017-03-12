Register
21:08 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Jon Huntsman

    Next US Envoy to Russia, Jon Huntsman 'Understands Big Power Relations'

    © Photo: Gage Skidmore
    Politics
    Get short URL
    353151

    Former Utah governor Jon Huntsman has accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as the next ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, he would become one of the highest-profile US ambassadors, helming the diplomatic mission to a country that has seen deteriorating relations with the US recently.

    Radio Sputnik talked to Jason Perry, the head of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, who oversaw economic development for Utah State under Huntsman.

    “If you look at Huntsman’s experience and this would be his third appointment as ambassador, you can see what he did when he was ambassador to China, along with Russia, China would be considered one of the complex and high-profile relations for the United States and he had proven himself to be exceptional in worth of foreign policy, security and trade. So, if there is anyone in the US right now that understands big power relationships, its Jon Huntsman Jr.,” Perry said.

    Perry further said that Huntsman wasn’t an ardent supporter of Donald Trump; on the other hand, he was a critic of some of his policies, but that dynamic shouldn’t cause any problems for Huntsman’s appointment.

    “I don’t think it should cause any problems with his appointment, furthermore it shows that President Trump understands the importance of this relation and he is going to overlook some of those statements because he hasn’t with other potential candidates and this one I think is a signal that he understands just how important it is to get the right person in this position,” Perry said.

    Jon Huntsman (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    The New Face of US Diplomacy: Huntsman Will Be 'No Dove' to Russia
    He further spoke about Huntsman’s involvement in the Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank, saying that it is a truly bipartisan platform, which welcomes all kinds of views about international affairs.

    Jon Huntsman’s family company owns manufacturing operations in Russia and he was involved in the company’s early business dealings here. Could that lead to a possible conflict of interests and can this information be used against Huntsman?

    According to Perry it cannot be. “I don’t know of anything that can be used against him. Jon Huntsman Jr. and his family have had experience in Russia in the past. They had a joint venture in the 1980’s and I think it’s going to be viewed as a positive and not a negative.”

    Talking about what Huntsman could bring to Russia as an ambassador, Perry said that his experience is very well rounded, as he was a governor of a state that is very global in nature and moreover, he is a seasoned diplomat.

    “Huntsman understands the complexity of these relationships and he understands how important it is to build them. Words matter to him and he understands that these relationships aren’t just sound bites or labels but they are true policies and interests on every side. He has shown in the past particularly in China, that he can navigate a very well understanding of both sides of an issue,” the head concluded.

    Related:

    Trump Tax Plan Could Spark Global Fiscal, Trade Policy 'Race to Bottom'
    Is Trump Ready for the Great 'American Spring' Offensive?
    Trump's New Travel Order 'Competent Legal Writing', Prepared for Legal Scrutiny
    Majority in US Optimistic Trump Presidency Will Make Country Prosperous
    BuzzFeed Confesses: Democrats Failed to Find Any Russia-Trump Link
    Tags:
    foreign policy, political agenda, ambassador, interview, Donald Trump, Jon Huntsman, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      The simply secret to big power relations is knowing how to bang your fist
      on the desk in the right way, with the correct amount of subtle emphasis.
    • Reply
      John Twining
      I have to say I'm not optimistic about this appointment. A member of Atlantic Council? That rang alarm bells for me. That NGO is full of algebraic androids busy trying to intellectualise stuff that's beyond being intellectualised. And look at his very dominant right eye - that does not indicate strong, warm-blooded, intuitive understanding; quite the contrary. I don't doubt he has the good manners and disingenuousness required for diplomatic work, but I do doubt his ability to be a fully-qualified red-blooded human in his efforts to understand Russia and Russians.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok