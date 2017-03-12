Register
19:24 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian hacker bear

    Kremlin Blames Fake News for Anti-Russian 'Hysteria' in US

    © Flickr/ Marcin Wichary
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    Moscow hopes that anti-Russian "hysteria" in Washington will come to an end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the CNN broadcaster in an interview aired on Sunday.

    The Russian Federation flag flies above the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Mario TAMA
    'It's His Job': US Diplomats Believe 'Wrong to Criminalize' Russian Ambassador's Meetings With Officials
    WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — Earlier in March, Senator Richard Blumenthal said that appointing a special prosecutor for the probe into alleged Russian interference in the US election and ties to the President Donald Trump campaign was critical for the integrity of the Justice Department.

    According to a recent CNN/ORC poll, 65 percent of the respondents (82 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of Republicans) support the idea of appointing a special prosecutor to investigate these issues.

    "Yes, we do worry… If you load the public opinion with a huge burden of fake news, of these fake blamings on Russia, if you repeat every day numerous times that Russia is guilty of everything, Russia is interfering, Russia is trying to hack everything in our country and everything that goes wrong in our country is because of Russia, if you repeat it… than you will have more than 65 percent. So, we consider it a real danger for the future of our bilateral relationship. We sincerely want to see this hysteria coming to its logic end," Peskov said.

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on Russia
    © YouTube/House Foreign Affairs Committee
    'Golden Showers,' WikiLeaks, Hacking Democracy - Congress Embraces Conspiracy Theories on Russia
    Peskov also refuted any allegations about so-called Russia's involvement in US election process and said that Russia did not cooperate with Trump's staff during the election campaign.

    Iin a recent report on alleged Russian meddling in November's US presidential election, US intelligence agencies claimed "with high confidence" that Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) used Guccifer 2.0 hacker, as well as the DCLeaks.com website, to hack computers belonging to both major US political parties and release the obtained information in an effort to covertly influence the election and help Donald Trump win.

    Russian government officials have repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in the US election, including charges of hacking DNC systems.

    Related:

    NATO Commander Declares Russia Meddling in US Election Could Be ‘Act of War’
    Accusations of Russia's Meddling in US Election 'Made-Up' - US Congressman
    US House Intel Committee Chiefs Agree on Scope of Russia Election Probe
    Trump's Spy Chief Pick Wants Probe of Russia’s Alleged Meddling in US Election
    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok