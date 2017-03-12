Erdogan Says 'West Arms All Terrorists' in Mideast as Rally Ban Row Escalates

"The West arms all terrorists in the Middle East. Although the West still denies this fact, Ankara has documentary evidence of arms deliveries. There also are photos on which terrorists are wearing uniforms of these countries," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
The incident with the ministers prompted Turkish protests near the Rotterdam consulate. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim threatened "harsh" retaliation measures, while Erdogan had promised to retaliate for the incident with the foreign minister.
Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I was kind of hoping the goat molester would say that, looks like Erdoganus, the biggest isis supporter there is, is prepared to take down the western regimes with him on this issue. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The crazy Erdogahn - he believes to put down western countries for his delivery of oarms while he was just near by all the frontiers supporting all terrorists first hand in all needs! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Let's see if he'll actually provide the proof, or will the EU fold and give in to him. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So said the State Terrorist who's been in bed with all sorts of Terrorists and is every bit as guilty as the Saudis, Americans, French, Qataris, & British. As Assad said in his recent interview with Chinese TV, Turkey's a big part of the problem. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Publish the proof!!! Or "leak" it to WikiLeaks - no one doubts this the evidence grows every day. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow. Now when a President says he has evidence then it must be real. Everybody knew that was the case long before Erdogan said it. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The EU once again shows that it is merely a lackey of the US. Turkey is normalizing relations with Russia and that pisses off the loonies in DC no end. This is just pay back, but it shows desperation. Both US and EU are dying empires, and THAT my friends is a seriously good thing.
Essentially, everything the imperial US claims others are doing is what the Empire itself is doing and worse. The US is BY FAR the greatest user of terror as a war strategy as well as starvation (see Yemen). The Empire of the Exceptionals has created more death and human misery than any other in history, invading over 80 countries and slaughtering tens of millions and driving and/or maintaining over a billion people in misery and destitution sense WWII.
