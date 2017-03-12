Register
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a Women's Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2017

    Erdogan Says 'West Arms All Terrorists' in Mideast as Rally Ban Row Escalates

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Western countries on Sunday of delivering arms to terrorists in the Middle East, with his accusations following recent bans on Turkish ministers by the Netherlands and Germany.

    Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    'Unpredictable Situation': What to Expect From Dutch-Turkish Row
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the Dutch authorities barred the Turkish foreign minister from landing, ahead of his planned Turkish expat rally at the embassy prior to the referendum on the constitutional changes. On the same day, the Turkish family and social affairs minister was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and then deported to Germany. Both the Dutch and German authorities have called off the family minister's campaign meetings.

    "The West arms all terrorists in the Middle East. Although the West still denies this fact, Ankara has documentary evidence of arms deliveries. There also are photos on which terrorists are wearing uniforms of these countries," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

    The incident with the ministers prompted Turkish protests near the Rotterdam consulate. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim threatened "harsh" retaliation measures, while Erdogan had promised to retaliate for the incident with the foreign minister.

    Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.

      Mikhas
      I was kind of hoping the goat molester would say that, looks like Erdoganus, the biggest isis supporter there is, is prepared to take down the western regimes with him on this issue.

      Bon Voyage!
    • Reply
      Pollewetzer
      The crazy Erdogahn - he believes to put down western countries for his delivery of oarms while he was just near by all the frontiers supporting all terrorists first hand in all needs!
      It may be very probably that this shut will go back to himself!
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Let's see if he'll actually provide the proof, or will the EU fold and give in to him.
    • Reply
      avatar
      karlof1
      So said the State Terrorist who's been in bed with all sorts of Terrorists and is every bit as guilty as the Saudis, Americans, French, Qataris, & British. As Assad said in his recent interview with Chinese TV, Turkey's a big part of the problem.
    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Publish the proof!!! Or "leak" it to WikiLeaks - no one doubts this the evidence grows every day.

      Essentially, everything the imperial US claims others are doing is what the Empire itself is doing and worse. The US is BY FAR the greatest user of terror as a war strategy as well as starvation (see Yemen). The Empire of the Exceptionals has created more death and human misery than any other in history, invading over 80 countries and slaughtering tens of millions and driving and/or maintaining over a billion people in misery and destitution sense WWII.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kazer
      Wow. Now when a President says he has evidence then it must be real. Everybody knew that was the case long before Erdogan said it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      chrrev
      The EU once again shows that it is merely a lackey of the US. Turkey is normalizing relations with Russia and that pisses off the loonies in DC no end. This is just pay back, but it shows desperation. Both US and EU are dying empires, and THAT my friends is a seriously good thing.
