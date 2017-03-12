Register
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015

    This is Why US is Unlikely to Block China's Access to South China Sea Islets

    The idea of United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to block China’s access to its artificial islets in the South China Sea cannot be implemented and will never come to life, according to Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov.

    Before assuming office, Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January that China’s island-building program in the South China Sea should be stopped.

    "We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops. And second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed," he told the senators.

    Beijing responded to Tillerson’s remark, saying that its actions were legal and within the framework of its territorial sovereignty.

    "This will not happen because this can never happen. This is what I think and feel," Denisov told the Russian daily Kommersant, asking the question whether the US could impose a blockade in the South China Sea and whether this could result in a conflict.

    "Seriously speaking, I can only suggest that [US President] Donald Trump and his entourage are advocates of the business approach to foreign policy – first intimidating [the opponent] and then discussing real options from a position of strength," the diplomat pointed out.

    According to Denisov, currently there is no visible deterioration between Washington and Beijing and bilateral contacts are now "reviving."

    He added that US-Chinese contacts are conducted particularly in a "business manner and friendly."

    "They have both phone and direct conversations. Yang Jiechi [one of the most prominent architect of China’s foreign policy] recently visited Washington and had numerous meetings there. Some experts suggest that the first meeting between Trump and [Chinese President] Xi Jinping is already in preparation," Denisov said.

    China and some other regional players, including Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, have differences over the maritime borders and areas of responsibility in South China Sea and East China Sea.

    Beijing says that the Philippines and Vietnam deliberately use Washington’s support to escalate tensions in the region. In July 2016, the Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China has no rights for territorial claims in the South China Sea. According to the ruling, the disputed Spratly Islets are not an exceptional economic zone. China has not recognized the ruling.

     

      siberianhusky
      The Americans are mad on the Chinese because the Chines build up those atolls / island before they could do I or think about doing it..
      Another reason for the Russian NEVER to give the disputed Island back to Japan because in the blink of an eye the Americans would build massive bases on them the threaten Russia from and with them.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Beijing should take thei opportunity to court the Phillippine with whatever means to get her on Beijing side, then other players are less weight on the issue. The cost of bribing the neighbors will be hundreds of times less than the costs of going to war. So ...... hopefully china can figure this out.
