Brexit Secretary Warns Conservatives Against Voting in Favor of Bill Amendments

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the House of Commons is set to vote on two changes to European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, made by the House of Lords. Among those who voted in favor of the amendments were Tory members. One of the amendments would give UK lawmakers a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal, while the other asks the government to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

"Please don't tie the Prime Minister's hands in the process of doing that for things which we expect to attain anyway," Davis was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper, referring to the upcoming vote on the amendments.

The Brexit secretary added that there would be plenty of opportunities to debate on the conditions of the new relationship with the European Union after Article 50 is triggered, so the changes would only create obstacles for UK Prime Minster Theresa May.

The UK government plans to start the Brexit process before the end of March. According to the local media reports, it could be done the next week.