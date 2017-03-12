Erdogan Vows Netherlands Will 'Pay Price' for Entry Denial for Turkish Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Kaya was denied entrance to the consulate after a visit to Germany, with Dutch police blocking her car. Both Dutch and German authorities called off Kaya's campaign meetings which were to come ahead of a Turkish referendum on constitutional changes.

Kaya decided to travel to the Netherlands after the Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu land over security concerns. Cavusoglu had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to the referendum. The incident followed rally bans in Germany.

"If you sacrifice your relationship with Turkey for the elections on Wednesday, you will pay the price… We have yet not done what is required," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

General elections are planned to be held in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the country's presidential powers.