Russia-US Relations: What Could Be Done to 'Restore Mutual Trust'

"What could be done in these circumstances? I think the answer is simple. We should make every effort to stabilize political relations between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance and act to reach a balance of interests, primarily when it comes to security," he said. "In short, we must change the paradigm of relations between Russia and the West to restore mutual trust. This is a challenge, but I think that there is no other way."
These comments came after Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva told the US House Armed Services Committee that Russia "deliberately deployed" the SSC-8 land-based cruise missiles in order "to pose a threat to NATO." The SSC-8 is a variation of the RK-55 Relief missile which was banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987 and came into force on June 1, 1988. Washington and Moscow have occasionally accused each other of violating the bilateral agreement, which bans land-based nuclear and conventional missiles that have a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The Kremlin has always maintained that Russia strictly adhered to this agreement.
Shmelev pointed out that both countries have grounds to be concerned with possible violations of the 1987 arms control treaty.
"Russia has been concerned with US-made ballistic missile defense bases in Romania and Poland since they will be able to pose a direct threat to our country," he said, referring to Washington's missile defense initiative in Europe, formally known as the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA).
For its part, "Washington is concerned with Iskander-K's potential capabilities since American experts say that the system could be upgraded to launch missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometers. This prospect has been a point of major concern for Poland," he noted, adding that mutual allegations have complicated the already tense relationship between Russia and the West."
Shmelev praised the INF Treaty as a document "crucial for upholding strategic stability in the world," saying that it helped bring the Cold War to an end.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S made chocolate and Ice Cream is the worst. Said by U.K and other countries. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Truth is the ONLY possible solution is. Abandon Crimea. SO they go do as they please and grab the resources, and KICK Russia out. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US won't back down until either Russia bends over and allows the US to spread their democracy and capitalism (aka rape and pillage), or alternatively the US gets their lights knocked out by the Russia, China coalition. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It is the US that has declared war on Russia, not the other way around. If they want to come to their senses and abandon their world hegemony ambitions, according to which they'll have to contain, fight and destroy the "competition", Russia, China and Iran, then fine. By all means. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Impossible, highly unlikely.
cast235
Perhaps, time Sputnik fix this comments thing so it shows Sputnik first.
All they do is LIES and PROPAGANDA there.
And no more BRAIN DRAIN. Russians have the BEST universities in the world in many terms. Because the teachers and staff went to the best in the world. Then studied in Russia.
What Russia DO NEED is the MOST Chocolate and NUTS, plantation in the world. Inside HUGE green houses. NO NEED to wait for JAPAN. They easily made and with some experimentation, Russia can come with the best green houses.
with several flights up and under. And packed. Even robots. Drones supervising and taking the crops. Russia could get say 10 acres and place , Green Houses like 50 flights high. Near stick to one another . Result? 10 acres by 50 acres!!!!
Who is the best to develop this. ACADEMIA> Then pass it to private sector OF Russia ONLY.
OR pool some Russians and gift them the 10 acres.. or hectares, and the green houses. They start from there. See where it goes.
Sanctioned countries shouldn't get or create foods and products sanctioned in their countries. IKEA should be fined 5B for violating the sanctions. They WOULD fine Russian corporations or banks. 5B Euros. In Ruble.
cast235
Abandon, Kaliningrad. Abandon Syria. Abandon China. Abandon Venezuela.
And then place Gorbachev as president.
Then Russia be the size of the Kremlin and Gorbachev will ask an E.U VISA to walk around the Kremlin.
happy1
I for one would love to see the entire district of criminals brought to account for the mass murder of millions of innocent people around the globe.
Mikhas
If not, just leave them to die in that futile fight digging their own grave as they are doing by themselves. Russia has better and more important tasks to attend some of which is to build bridges by diplomacy and trade and end the wars the Zionazi empire has started in the M.E
peaceactivist2