Register
17:36 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin

    Russia-US Relations: What Could Be Done to 'Restore Mutual Trust'

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    827813

    Relations between the United States and Russia have been plagued by "the deficit of trust," Boris Shmelev, the head of the Center for Foreign Policy at the Russian Institute of Economics, told Sputnik in response to Washington's latest claims that Moscow violated the "spirit and intent" of a key Cold War era arms control agreement.

    "What could be done in these circumstances? I think the answer is simple. We should make every effort to stabilize political relations between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance and act to reach a balance of interests, primarily when it comes to security," he said. "In short, we must change the paradigm of relations between Russia and the West to restore mutual trust. This is a challenge, but I think that there is no other way."

    These comments came after Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva told the US House Armed Services Committee that Russia "deliberately deployed" the SSC-8 land-based cruise missiles in order "to pose a threat to NATO." The SSC-8 is a variation of the RK-55 Relief missile which was banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    The Missile Defense Agency's test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD). The Ground-Based Interceptor launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on June 22, 2014.
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Pentagon Pushes Missile Defense System With Faulty Interceptors – Report
    Shmelev maintained that allegations that Russia has ostensibly violated the INF Treaty are "groundless." He further said that Washington has not provided "telemetry data" to back up its claims.

    The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the United States in 1987 and came into force on June 1, 1988. Washington and Moscow have occasionally accused each other of violating the bilateral agreement, which bans land-based nuclear and conventional missiles that have a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The Kremlin has always maintained that Russia strictly adhered to this agreement.

    Shmelev pointed out that both countries have grounds to be concerned with possible violations of the 1987 arms control treaty.

    "Russia has been concerned with US-made ballistic missile defense bases in Romania and Poland since they will be able to pose a direct threat to our country," he said, referring to Washington's missile defense initiative in Europe, formally known as the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA).

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    'Not Much Time Left' to Extend New START Which Trump Considers a 'Bad Deal'
    In 2016, NATO inaugurated the US-built Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Deveselu, Romania as part of this project. The second Aegis Ashore base is expected to become operational in Redzikowo, Poland in 2018. Washington and NATO claim that the European missile defense shield is intended to protect the continent from missile threats from Iran, but Russian officials have long questioned the true nature of the military initiative.

    For its part, "Washington is concerned with Iskander-K's potential capabilities since American experts say that the system could be upgraded to launch missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometers. This prospect has been a point of major concern for Poland," he noted, adding that mutual allegations have complicated the already tense relationship between Russia and the West."

    Shmelev praised the INF Treaty as a document "crucial for upholding strategic stability in the world," saying that it helped bring the Cold War to an end.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Aggressive Plans' Behind US Repeatedly Accusing Russia of Violating INF Treaty
    Russia Open to Dialogue on Strategic Issues With US, Particularly Missile Def.
    Trump Puts in Doubt US-Russia Strategic Deals in an 'Alarming' Signal to Moscow
    Follow the Money: What's Behind Claims Russia Violated Key Arms Control Treaty
    Tags:
    cruise missiles, ballistic missile defense, missile defense, bilateral relations, Aegis Ashore BMD complex, INF treaty, Boris Shmelev, Paul Selva, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      U.S made chocolate and Ice Cream is the worst. Said by U.K and other countries.
      Perhaps, time Sputnik fix this comments thing so it shows Sputnik first.
      All they do is LIES and PROPAGANDA there.

      And no more BRAIN DRAIN. Russians have the BEST universities in the world in many terms. Because the teachers and staff went to the best in the world. Then studied in Russia.

      What Russia DO NEED is the MOST Chocolate and NUTS, plantation in the world. Inside HUGE green houses. NO NEED to wait for JAPAN. They easily made and with some experimentation, Russia can come with the best green houses.
      with several flights up and under. And packed. Even robots. Drones supervising and taking the crops. Russia could get say 10 acres and place , Green Houses like 50 flights high. Near stick to one another . Result? 10 acres by 50 acres!!!!
      Who is the best to develop this. ACADEMIA> Then pass it to private sector OF Russia ONLY.
      OR pool some Russians and gift them the 10 acres.. or hectares, and the green houses. They start from there. See where it goes.
      Sanctioned countries shouldn't get or create foods and products sanctioned in their countries. IKEA should be fined 5B for violating the sanctions. They WOULD fine Russian corporations or banks. 5B Euros. In Ruble.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Truth is the ONLY possible solution is. Abandon Crimea. SO they go do as they please and grab the resources, and KICK Russia out.
      Abandon, Kaliningrad. Abandon Syria. Abandon China. Abandon Venezuela.
      And then place Gorbachev as president.

      Then Russia be the size of the Kremlin and Gorbachev will ask an E.U VISA to walk around the Kremlin.
    • Reply
      avatar
      happy1
      The US won't back down until either Russia bends over and allows the US to spread their democracy and capitalism (aka rape and pillage), or alternatively the US gets their lights knocked out by the Russia, China coalition.
      I for one would love to see the entire district of criminals brought to account for the mass murder of millions of innocent people around the globe.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      It is the US that has declared war on Russia, not the other way around. If they want to come to their senses and abandon their world hegemony ambitions, according to which they'll have to contain, fight and destroy the "competition", Russia, China and Iran, then fine. By all means.

      If not, just leave them to die in that futile fight digging their own grave as they are doing by themselves. Russia has better and more important tasks to attend some of which is to build bridges by diplomacy and trade and end the wars the Zionazi empire has started in the M.E
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Impossible, highly unlikely.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok