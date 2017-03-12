Netherlands' Entry Denial for Turkish Officials Beyond Diplomatic Ethics - Baku

BAKU (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu land over security concerns, prompting sharp criticism from Ankara. The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to the constitutional referendum. On the same day, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

"These actions of the Dutch side grossly violate Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations. Such behavior is beyond the diplomatic ethics," Hajiev said.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened the Netherlands with reciprocal actions, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the return of the Dutch ambassador, who is currently on holiday outside the country, was undesirable.