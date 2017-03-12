Netherlands' Entry Denial for Turkish Officials Beyond Diplomatic Ethics - Baku

"These actions of the Dutch side grossly violate Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations. Such behavior is beyond the diplomatic ethics," Hajiev said.
Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened the Netherlands with reciprocal actions, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the return of the Dutch ambassador, who is currently on holiday outside the country, was undesirable.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Well I didn't hear baku about erdo violations in Syria! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NATO vs. NATO? you don't say!
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
American Socialist
Sultan Errordogan has a thick head and just like India, has unjustified arrogance. He can't seem to understand, no one likes him.. not even his so-called "allies".