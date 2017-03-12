Turkish Foreign Minister's Swiss Visit Postponed

© AFP 2017/ Bas Czerwinski Turkish Family Minister Declared 'Undesirable Alien,' Detained by Dutch Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Switzerland has been postponed, chairman of the Union of European-Turkish Democrats (UETD) in Switzerland Murat Sahin said.

Ankara officials have been trying to secure the support of Turkish community abroad to pass the constitutional amendments that would enlarge the powers of the Turkish president over the legislature and the judiciary.

"Minister's Cavusoglu Swiss visit scheduled for tomorrow [Sunday] has been postponed for another date," Sahin posted on his official Facebook page.

On Saturday, the Dutch authorities refused to let Cavusoglu land over security concerns. The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to April's constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.

The Turkish referendum on constitutional amendments, that would give more powers to the president, will take place on April 16.