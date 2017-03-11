Ankara Not Wishing Dutch Ambassador to Perform Duties 'For Some Time'

© Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov Cavusoglu to Visit France on Sunday Despite Cancellation of Visit to Netherlands

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara considers it undesirable the return of the Dutch ambassador, who is currently spending vacation outside the country, amid the decision of the Dutch authorities to refuse to let Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu land in the Netherlands and hold a meeting with Turkish expats, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"We have summoned the Chargé d’affaires of the Netherlands in Turkey and expressed our protest regarding the decision of the Dutch government. We also told him that we do not wish the Dutch ambassador to perform his duties for some time, who is currently spending vacation outside Turkey," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch authorities refused to let Cavusoglu land over security concerns. The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to April's constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.

A source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the police had blocked the passage to the buildings of the Dutch diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul over security reasons.

"The entrances and exits from the embassy of the Netherlands in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul have been blocked over security reasons," the source said.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would take retaliatory measures in response to the Dutch decision.