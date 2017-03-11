Cavusoglu to Visit France on Sunday Despite Cancellation of Visit to Netherlands

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Family Minister Arrives in Netherlands by Road Amid Rally Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Cavusoglu's visit to the eastern French city of Metz was confirmed by the French Foreign Ministry and the meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 GMT.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch authorities refused to let Cavusoglu land over security concerns. The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to April's constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were cancelled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.