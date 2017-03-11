Register
12:06 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Billionaire financier George Soros

    Enough is Enough: European Governments Move Against Soros NGOs

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Politics
    Get short URL
    378062

    Despite the fact that a number of European governments have taken steps to thwart American NGOs ostensibly promoting ‘democracy and globalization’ while targeting countries for regime change, the US is unlikely to stop ‘exporting democracy’ around the world.

    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Soros' Poisonous Ideology Exposed: A Post-Modern, Post-Family, Post-Border New World Order
    A number of European countries, including Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, have unleashed a barrage of criticism against US-backed non-government organizations (NGOs).

    Groups affiliated with the US billionaire George Soros have attracted the most ire, as prominent political figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech President Milos Zeman have accused these groups of meddling in their nations’ internal matters.

    However, Anatoly Petrenko, a professor at the Social Management Academy, told Sputnik Radio that despite the European leaders’ reaction, the US is unlikely to give up on using NGOs to advance its agenda in foreign countries.

    "Let’s just say that it is a very convenient method of ‘exporting democracy’, so to speak. Perhaps some kind of transformation will take place and they will switch to more sophisticated methods. Maybe these organizations will revert to their original methods, when they were training and teaching other people instead of directly taking to the streets," Petrenko said.

    He also expressed skepticism about claims that these organizations are not affiliated with the US government.

    "Everything these organizations do, they do by spending certain amounts of money – money they receive from the budget. This is, after all, not some kind of sponsorship by Soros who earned himself some money and now spends it on democracy in the world," Petrenko explained.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared that the US will no longer try and impose its political system upon other countries, and according to Petrenko, the European leaders regarded this statement as a kind of signal to them.

    "Apparently they regarded Trump’s statement about the US refraining from imposing its democracy upon others as a sort of signal that now they can quietly curb the activities of these organizations (US-backed NGOs) in their countries. However, it remains to be seen if they (European leaders) actually do something about it," he remarked.

    Related:

    Soros-Backed Watchdogs Make Every Effort to Throw Sand in Trump's Gears
    At Long Last US Congressmen Turn Spotlight on Soros' Controversial Activities
    Time to 'Drain the Swamp': Will Soros Find Himself Behind Bars?
    Tags:
    meddling, criticism, US NGO, Milos Zeman, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      If the Terror state Usa say's we will it will no longer "try and impose its political system on other country's" this would be real good !!!
      BUT each government or person witch believe this has to see a doctor !!!!!
    • Reply
      support
      Soros pays bribes and government officials in Europe and the USA cheerfully pocket them. That is the real problem in large measure.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok