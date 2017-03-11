White House Refuses to Disclose Information Related to Sending Arms to Ukraine

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Ukrainian Citizen in US Charged With Illegal Export of Military Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — US President Donald Trump will not provide any information related to sending lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine because he does not want to undermine his own negotiating strategy, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters in a briefing.

“The President [Trump], when it comes to his overall negotiating strategy, has made it clear that in a variety of circumstances that his philosophy is not one that says ‘I’m going to tell you what I’m going to do’ in order to maximize his negotiating strategy,” Spicer said on Friday when asked about sending arms to Ukraine.

The US National Defense Authorization Act passed under the Obama Administration provides funding and authority for the President of the United States to send "lethal defensive weapons" to Ukraine. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that the United States injecting arms into the conflict in Ukraine will only escalate the crisis.

The White House spokesman also reiterated the Trump Administration’s position that sanctions will remain in place against Russia until the situation in Crimea is resolved.

In a tweet on Tuesday Trump complained that Russia had "ran over" the United States during the 8 years of the Obama Administration and "picked off Crimea."