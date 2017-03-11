UNSC: Astana Ceasefire Agreement Enabled Continuation of Syrian Political Talks

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The continuation of the intra-Syrian political dialogue in Geneva became a possibility because of the ceasefire agreement achieved during talks in Astana, which should be fully implemented, the UN Security Council statement said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council recognized that the continuation of political negotiations was made possible by the ceasefire developed through the Astana process," the statement noted on Friday. "The members of the Security Council called on the Syrian parties to fully implement the ceasefire, established pursuant to the arrangements of 29 December 2016."

Members of the Council expressed full support for Un Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and his efforts to "facilitate the lasting political settlement of the Syrian crisis".

They also welcomed the recent announcement of the planned continuation of intra-Syria negotiations that will focus on governance, constitutional issues, elections, and counter terrorism, security and confidence building measures.

Members of the Council called on the International Syria Support Group members to exercise their influence over the stakeholders to help "end violations, reduce violence, build confidence and ensure safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access".