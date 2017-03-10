Register
23:59 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.

    BuzzFeed Confesses: Democrats Failed to Find Any Russia-Trump Link

    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14430

    "Even some Democrats on the [Senate] Intelligence Committee now quietly admit," a Thursday BuzzFeed column reads, "they don’t expect to find active, informed collusion between the Trump campaign and known Russian intelligence operatives."

    Since Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump, Democrats have grasped for answers to their stunning defeat. Excuses have included third-party candidates Jill Stein and Gary Johnson swiping away at Clinton’s vote tallies, FBI Director James Comey’s comments about a potential link between Clinton’s email servers and illicit-sexting aficionado Anthony Weiner, and perhaps most notably, allegations of ‘Russian hacking’ of the US election. 

    Cyber security
    © Flickr/
    What? FBI Says DNC Wouldn’t Allow Them to Investigate Servers

    The FBI was rebuked by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) when the agency requested access to DNC servers, despite the FBI’s repeated attempts to stress the importance of receiving direct access to DNC servers and data, Sputnik reported in January. 

    Democrats attempts to worsen Moscow-Washington relations have not gone unnoticed by party veterans. In his final days as the number one Democrat in the Senate, former Minority Leader Harry Reid, of Nevada, stated in a candid interview, “one of the failures of the Democratic Party has been the Democratic National Committee.” The DNC, Reid remarked, “has been worthless.”

    The Senate Intelligence Committee’s ongoing investigation into links between the Kremlin and Trump’s campaign has produced “tangible frustration” among committee members, according to BuzzFeed. Particularly, an official close to the committee told BuzzFeed that media attention surrounding ties between Trump and Russia has produced “wildly inflated” expectations that committee findings may not be able to satisfy. 

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Nearly Half of Grizzly Steppe's 'Russian Hacking' IP Addresses Prove Nothing

    The worries over a potential scandal-in-the-making prompted another official to exclaim, “I don’t think the conclusions are going to meet people’s expectations.” 

    A third unidentified source disagreed, arguing that there is “room to find something significant.” But evidence is lacking, and a slew of former US intelligence operatives have been skeptical that evidence linking Trump with suspicious Russian actors exists. Previous intelligence assessments have provided “unsubstantiated” judgements to refute a Russian link, according to more than 20 intelligence, military and diplomatic veterans. 

    Bill Binney, a longtime NSA veteran, said that, as technical director at the NSA, he designed data collection systems that could pin down, for example, electronic information transfers between Russia and WikiLeaks. Binney, along with over 20 colleagues, “strongly” suggested that the Obama administration provide more than just circumstantial evidence to warrant their claims, if it exists

    BuzzFeed finally admits that, since North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr announced a formal investigation into relations between the Kremlin and Trump, "the investigation has become the catch-all” for political fodder. The “investigation,” Burr asserts, which should strictly follow the evidence, has become a scenario in which the committee feels it must find a “silver bullet” tying Trump to Moscow, a bullet Senate aides observe may not exist.  

    Related:

    Lawsuit Against BuzzFeed Over Trump Dossier Goes to Federal Court
    BuzzFeed's Response to Trump's 'Pile of Garbage' Remarks? Bumper Stickers
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    Trump Respects Putin's Gesture for Affirming CNN-BuzzFeed Report is Hoax
    Obama's Farewell Speech and Buzzfeed's report on Trump
    Tags:
    Buzzfeed, Bill Binney, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok