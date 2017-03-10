Damascus Calls on UN to Make Turkey Stop Aggression and Withdraw Army From Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — In its letters, the ministry also demanded from the UN and the international community to oblige Turkey to withdraw its troops from Syrian territory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the territory of 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) in Syria as part of the operation and create a safe zone for refugees.
The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.N does as TOLD. U.S is there. too. SO is Germany, U.K, and many others , ILLEGALLY .. BUT DE Mistura ONLY repeat what is told, or get a congressional hearing at U.S.
cast235
Say that DAMASCUS walk inside a settlement of U.S in SYRIA and SEE the resolutions FLYING.