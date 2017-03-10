Register
16:23 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Jon Huntsman (File)

    The New Face of US Diplomacy: Huntsman Will Be 'No Dove' to Russia

    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12310

    Commenting on President Trump's recent pick for the next US ambassador to Russia, Russian political analysts explained to Sputnik why they "see nothing good" in the upcoming appointment.

    Jon Huntsman
    © Photo: Gage Skidmore
    Change of Heart? Trump Ridiculed Russia Envoy Pick Huntsman When He Was Ambassador to China
    On Wednesday, US media reported that former Utah governor and Obama-era ambassador to China Jon Huntsman accepted Donald Trump's offer to serve as the next US ambassador to Russia.

    Huntsman will now face Senate confirmation hearings, as, like all ambassadorships, the position requires Senate confirmation.

    However the diplomatic posting to Moscow is expected to face particular scrutiny in light of ongoing claims that Russia attempted to meddle in US politics, reports of "repeated contacts" between Trump's campaign and Russian officials and following high-profile resignations and scandals.

    If confirmed, Huntsman is set to become the face of US diplomacy in Moscow at a moment of strained relations between the two countries.

    Commenting on the choice of the US president, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov pointed to Huntsman's recent work as head of the Atlantic Council think tank, where criticism of Russia suggested that as ambassador Huntsman would, in his words, 'be no dove.'

    The parliamentarian suggested that the US president is surrounding himself with people who do not want to improve relations with Moscow.

    Meanwhile, Alexander Domrin, an expert in US politics and professor at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics told Radio Sputnik that with the appointment Donald Trump wants to win over his opponents among the Republicans.

    Jon Huntsman (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Trump's Pick for Russia Envoy 'One of the Better Choices President Could Have Made'
    "Trump, in fact, is continuing his election campaign. He now needs to draw over the elite who were against him during his presidential campaign. And here we have Huntsman, one of the most obstinate Republicans and Utah is a state which voted against Trump," he explained to Sputnik.

    The pick is a "hand outstretched to opponents in his own Republican party" for their support, he said.

    However he further noted that his appointment will hardly contribute to the relationship between the two countries.

    "I see nothing good for Russia in this appointment. Huntsman has never been noted for his positive remarks towards Russia. Moreover, he is a representative and an heir to one of the wealthiest dynasties and the largest chemical manufacturing companies – Huntsman Corporation," he added.

    Alexander Domrin also commented on earlier media reports that Donald Trump was considering California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and ex-State Secretary Henry Kissinger’s top aide Thomas Graham to be US ambassador to Russia.

    "I have no doubts that Huntsman's confirmation in the Senate will go off with a bang. However I think that for Russia, Thomas Graham would have been more preferable. He is a man who would have defended American interests, however would have tried to find a compromise. I don't think that Huntsman has the same ability to search for a compromise," he concluded.

    Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman waves as he is driven away from a campaign stop in Charleston, S.C. Huntsman (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    'Brilliant Guy': Ex-Utah Governor Huntsman Agrees to Be US Ambassador to Russia
    Meanwhile, Alexey Fenenko, Associate Professor at Moscow State University’s World Politics faculty told Sputnik that Moscow well-remembers the anti-Russian rhetoric of Huntsman when the former governor was running for president in 2012, and the attitude towards him as an ambassador will be "protracted."

    The political analyst noted that the choice of a former politician for a role of a career diplomat is not always a contributing factor to bilateral relations.

    "There are a number of factors which could play against our relations. First, it is his election rhetoric. He was anti-Russian and Russia has not forgotten it, so, the attitude towards him will be quite relevant," he said.

    Fenenko also suggested that Huntsman is more concerned about his future political career within the US rather than about his diplomatic mission.

    "The thing is that a politician voices his thoughts a lot more freely than a career diplomat, thus he can afford more tough talking. Hence the choice of a former politician is not a good choice for bilateral diplomatic relations," he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    US-Russia relations, US diplomacy, politics, Jon Huntsman, Alexey Fenenko, Alexander Domrin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok