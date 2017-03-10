Register
    US and Russian flags

    Russia Has No Secret Negotiations With US - Moscow

    Moscow is working with Washington through regular diplomatic channels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is not engaged in secret negotiations with the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

    "No, we are performing normal diplomatic work with the US, just like with… other capitals and countries," Zakharova answered journalists' questions at a weekly briefing.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

    After the presidents' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the leaders had noted the importance of respect in relations.

      cast235
      Russia should just FORGET about it.
      Here is WHY.
      U.S is seeking a HEGEMONY WORLD , RULED BY U.S. To restore former U.S GLORY DAYS>

      They in Kaliningrad long ago. Crimea, and all ex soviet states.
      they wish to dismantle CIS, EEU. To isolate Russia. Then the mess will continue.
      When they, same actors , implanted the communists in Russia, they had the same idea.
      Stalin actually said it.
      Russia was divided in many sectors.
      The LAST one to leave was JAPAN. 2 years after,
      The RED ARMY kicked them ALL out.
      Russia was the size of Moscow nearly. All the rest was BLOCKED from communicating with the Kremlin. And guess WHO was in Russia breaking it apart?
      U.S on the lead. Close by was France , Brits, Germany.

      I mean , which part of NO Russia DO NOT comprehend.

      Don't restore ANYTHING> Best is to leave it broken. Refuse their interests in Russia. No EXXON etc. They LEFT under Obama orders. SO LEAVE THEM OUT.

      can Russia DRILL in the GOLF? Do fracking inside U.S? Then?
      NO.. Unless I do the same and get the same..NO!!

      U.S wanted to BUY or bought the maker oil drills etc in Russia for the oil rigs. EVERYONE said. BRIBERY or they STUPID without LIMITS!!
      They not going to HELP Russia. NOR give NOTHING. They want to SHUT ALL DOWN. SO Russia be just a GIANT resourse piece of real state.
      DON'T BE NAIVE!!

      IF they want in Russia , what Russia will get? NEVER GIVE NOTHING FREE. ALL 50/50.
      GOP arm some MODERATES inside Ukraine, to create influence areas, and then negotiate at U.N.
      A LA Syria.
      Impress them. OH. forgot, ICC, U.N are just , U.S state dept offices. AHEM!!
      ICC works to jail in Africa for west interests.
      War Criminal, Obama, Mc Cain, Graham, BUSH are ALL out there happily ever after.
