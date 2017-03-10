Russia Has No Secret Negotiations With US - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is not engaged in secret negotiations with the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.
"No, we are performing normal diplomatic work with the US, just like with… other capitals and countries," Zakharova answered journalists' questions at a weekly briefing.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.
After the presidents' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the leaders had noted the importance of respect in relations.
