19:26 GMT +310 March 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016

    Putin, Erdogan Hold Joint Press Conference After Meeting in Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint press conference following a meeting.

    Vladimir Putin on bilateral cooperation

    "Today we have had 6 meetings on the highest level. The atmosphere was very constructive," President Putin told reporters. The two presidents discussed economic issues, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

    Russia is considering Turkey as key partner and Moscow is ready to develop political dialogue with Ankara at highest level, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    "We can say with certainty that our countries have returned to the path of authentic multi-faceted partnership," Putin said at a news conference following expanded talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Moscow.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) ahead of their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sergei ILNITSKY / POOL
    "I'd like to emphasize that we view Turkey as our key partner. We are ready to maintain active political dialogue at the highest level," Putin said.

    Vladimir Putin on Russian tourists security in Turkey

    Russia’s relevant agencies have been ordered to ensure security of Russian tourists in Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    "The relevant agencies were ordered to intensify the elaboration of issues of ensuring the security of Russian tourists, who are yet again showing interest in holidaying at Turkish resorts," Putin said after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "We also agreed to create joint investment fund. Energy is one of our prioritites," the president added.

    Russia and Turkey agreed construction of the Blue Stream pipeline. European partners can participate in this project if they want to, the president noted.

    Russia and Turkey called on the internatinal community to fight terrorism in Syria, Putin said.

    Thanks to the coordinated actions of Turkey, Russia and Iran the ceasefire is being held in Syria and level of hostilities decreased, Putin told reporters.

    Turkish president Erdogan thanked Putin for hospitality. He said that the two president discussed strategic partnership between the two countries. President Erdogan expressed hope that Russia and Turkey will continue its cooperation.

    "We want to build mutual trust," Erdogan said. Turkish presdient also said that he hopes that Russia will remove all economic sanctions against Turkey.

    "We can also improve trade by providing payments in our national currencies," Erdogan told reporters.

    "We have also talked about Syria," Erdogan said. The two presidents discussed what can be done to resolve the Syrian conflict as well as other military conflicts (for example Nagorno-Karabakh conflict).

    "We believe that all problems in Syria should be resolved," Turkish president said. Our communications channels are opened for discussion, Erdogan noted.

    Erdogan expressed his condolences once again to the family of Russian diplonat Karlov killed in Turkey.

