Moscow Urges US to Respond to WikiLeaks CIA Hacking Accusations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, WikiLeaks released the first part of Vault 7 release of what it claimed to be CIA secret files, with the revelations so far including the agency hoarding hacking technologies and lists of major operating systems vulnerabilities.

"If this information is confirmed, it would be desirable for the US security services to respond fully and adequately to the released documents with specific facts, and if this information is confirmed then this is a great danger to the world and international security," Zakharova told a briefing.

Yesterday, the Kremlin spokesman said Moscow was taking into account US attempts to wiretap Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to WikiLeaks, the Vault 7 series will be the biggest leak of confidential CIA data. The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.

The authenticity of the documents has so far not been confirmed by the CIA. The White House has condemned the leak, stressing that those responsible for leaking classified information should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the revelation, Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor turned whistleblower, said that alleged CIA files released by WikiLeaks seemed "authentic" and "a big deal."