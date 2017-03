MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) maintains its lead in the polls with 34 percent of the votes, a survey revealed on Friday.

According to the weekly Forschungsgruppe Wahlen survey, the Social Democrats (SPD) finished second with 32 percent of the votes, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party finished third with 9 percent.

German parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 24.

The poll was conducted for the German ZDF broadcaster between March 7 and 9 among 1,212 registered voters.