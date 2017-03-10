France's Hard-Left Melenchon Gains 500 Endorsements Needed to Run for President

PARIS (Sputnik) — The leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, has gathered the required amount of signatures needed for a French presidential nomination, local media reported, citing a source close to the politician.

The Constitutional Court is expected to approve the signatures supporting Melenchon and other candidates later on Friday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

In order to be considered for a presidential nomination, French law requires that 500 signatures be collected before March 18 from 30 different departments and overseas collectivities. Additionally, no more than 10 percent of signatures may come from any one department. Mayors, members of the French Parliament and the European Parliament, and special advisers within departments may endorse candidates.

© AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER French Left Party's Melenchon Gets Enough Signatures to Run for President

On Tuesday, the French Constitutional Court ruled that five candidates received enough support for the presidential nomination, namely, Francois Fillon from The Republicans, socialist Benoit Hamon, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, leader of France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, and Nathalie Arthaud of the far-left Lutte Ouvriere (Workers' Struggle) party.

On Wednesday, representative of far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen announced that she had also received the necessary number of signatures.

The French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates is set on May 7.