Trump, Palestinian Authority President Abbas to Talk by Phone Friday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, the White House said in a press release.

“Later in the morning, the President will speak with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority by telephone,” the release stated on Thursday.

Trump had promised during his presidential campaign to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

During a speech at the UN Human Rights Summit on February 27, Abbas warned the United States not to move its embassy because Jerusalem is an occupied territory.