Mexico Expects Trade Talks With US to Conclude by Year-End

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Speaking at a press conference at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington DC on Thursday, Videgaray said that trade talks would start in mid-2017, possibly in June or July and will last several months, likely leading to an agreement by the end of the current year.

Last week, Videgaray warned that Mexico would only stay in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact with the United States and Canada if it finds new terms favorable.

US President Donald Trump has suggested renegotiating the 1994 pact and threatened with US withdrawal if Washington did not get a better deal.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly travelled to Mexico in February to discuss trade and cooperation. The Mexican foreign minister then said that talks on NAFTA could take up to several months.