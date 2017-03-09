Register
    US Army General Joseph Votel testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Votel’s nomination to be commander of the U.S. Central Command on Capitol Hill in Washington March 9, 2016.A Turkish soldier gestures while standing on the hill overlooking damaged buildings following heavy fighting between government troops and Kurdish fighters in the Kurdish town of Cizre in southeastern Turkey, which lies near the border with Syria and Iraq, on March 2, 2016

    CENTCOM: Turkish Activities Can Impact Counter-Daesh Campaign Momentum

    115740

    CENTCOM commander Gen. Joseph Votel claims that some of Ankara’s rhetoric and actions can undermine counter-Daesh campaign’s momentum.

    Turkey Kicks Out US-Based Mercy Corps NGO Helping Syria Since 2012
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey is an important member of the US-led coalition against Daesh terrorists, but some of Ankara’s rhetoric and actions can undermine the campaign’s momentum, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Joseph Votel said in congressional testimony on Thursday.

    "Turkey remains an important NATO ally and Counter-ISIS [Daesh] Coalition member," Votel said in a written testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "Some Turkish activities and rhetoric, however, have the potential to impact campaign momentum."

    The commander argued that Turkey’s actions in the north of Iraq strain relations between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Votel said such activity serves to further complicate the campaign against Daesh in the country.

    At the same time, Ankara has helped with clearing its border with Syria from the terrorists, the commander noted.

    However, he added, "Turkish-backed forces have also clashed with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Manbij and Al Bab and we continue efforts to resolve tensions."

    On Monday, Defense Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters that the United States had deployed a small number of additional troops to Manbij on a mission of reassurance and deterrence.

    The United States is reportedly training its local partners, including the SDF, near Manbij to prepare for the assault on the Islamic State’s de facto capital of Raqqa.

    The SDF which includes the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to retake Raqqa in November.

      Korz53
      I do not believe the general, for 1, Turkey is NATO. For 2__________
      (you fill in the blank).
