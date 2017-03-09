US, Canada Energy Leaders to Meet in Washington Before End of March

HOUSTON(Sputnik) — Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr told Sputnik on Thursday he will hold his first meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Washington, DC the week of March 27.

"I look forward to meeting him in Washington in about two weeks’ time…the week of March 27, but we haven’t yet finalized the date," Carr said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

The Canadian minister said the two energy officials will "reinforce and reassert" the value of growing the countries’ economies together.

"We’ll develop the conversation about common ground in the energy sphere between Canada and the United States. It’s in the interest of both countries to develop our resources as an integrated economy, which it has been for a very long time," Carr said.

Some 40,000 people and $2.8 billion in trade cross the US-Canada border every day.

The first phone conversation between Perry and Carr took place on Tuesday. It was congratulatory and introductory, the minister said.