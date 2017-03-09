Unstoppable: Moldovan President to Continue Visiting Russia Despite Restrictions

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Representatives of the Moldovan government and parliament earlier met with the Russian ambassador to Moldova to pass a note informing Moscow that the Moldovan officials will be asked to avoid travel to Russia in light of excessive scrutiny applied to them on border checkpoints prior to entry to Russia.

"I don't know the details concerning the cases mentioned by the government and the parliament, but judging from public statements their decision to ban state officials from traveling to Russia is out of norm," Dodon wrote in his Twitter blog.

"I will continue trips to Moscow to promote the interests of our country, working on strengthening strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. Next week I will make a working visit to Russia," Dodon added.

© Flickr/ Wulf Willis Moldovan President Hopes for Swift Decision on Access to Russian Market

Dodon has exressed hope that 2017 would provide an opportunity to restore strategic Moldovan-Russian partnership. During his election campaign, Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes president Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.