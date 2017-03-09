Merkel: 'It is Depressing and Sad to Hear' Comparison With Nazis From Erdogan

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the German authorities and Nazis criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on the German soil ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform in Turkey.

"Turkey is one of the few countries, with whom Germany has such complex, but also diverse ties. Millions of people, close economic relations, partnership in NATO and joint fight against Islamist terrorism connect our countries. It is especially depressing and sad to hear such statements from the members of the Turkish government and the Turkish president that put Germany on a par with National Socialism. They are so inappropriate that cannot be seriously commented on," Merkel said, speaking in the parliament.

Such a behavior cannot be justified by the election campaign in connection with the referendum on the introduction of the presidential system in Turkey, the German chancellor added.

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer German Turks as Decisive Factor: Why Erdogan is in Dire Need of His Compatriots

Earlier in the day, Merkel said Turkey and Germany shared deep disagreements , namely in the understanding of democracy and the rule of law, alongside common interests.

The German-Turkish relations are currently experiencing a serious slump. Earlier this week, the Hamburg authorities canceled the appearance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu over fire safety issues scheduled for Tuesday at a pre-referendum campaign rally, while last week the authorities of the city of Gaggenau banned a pre-referendum rally of Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Erdogan has been seeking Turkish expats' support of a constitutional change that will give him greater powers. The referendum on the amendment is scheduled for April 16.