14:37 GMT +309 March 2017
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Airstrikes and Racism: China Lashes Out at 'Terrible' US Human Rights Situation

    Beijing strikes back with a devastating report on the human rights situation in the United States in response to Washington's overview of human rights violations in China.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — The situation with human rights in the United States is "terrible," with key indicators such as the level of racism, gun-related crimes and income gap having deteriorated over 2016, China’s State Council said in a report published on Thursday.

    "Wielding 'the baton of human rights,' it [the United States] pointed fingers and cast blame on the human rights situation in many countries while paying no attention to its own terrible human rights problems," the report, dubbed "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2016," said, as cited by the Xinhua news agency,

    Torture
    © Flickr/ Justin Norman
    EU Urges China to Investigate Claims of Torture of Human Rights Lawyers
    According to the report, a total of 58,125 incidents with fire arms occurred in the United States in 2016, including 385 cases of mass shootings, leaving about 15,000 people dead and over 30,000 injured.

    Living conditions of low- and middle-income families in 2016 remained at troubling levels, while the social inequality showed growth, the report stated, adding that racial relations worsened as well. There was no improvement in protection of women’s, children’s and elders’ rights, while the rights of vulnerable groups of population were violated, the State Council stressed.

    "The United States repeatedly trampled on human rights in other countries and willfully slaughtered innocent victims. From August 8, 2014 to December 19, 2016, the United States launched 7,258 air strikes in Iraq and 5,828 in Syria, causing 733 incidents with an estimated number of civilian deaths between 4,568 and 6,127," the report stated, adding that the airstrikes of the US drones in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia claimed the lives of over 800 civilians since 2009.

    The report emphasized that the United States refused to approve international conventions on human rights, as well as a number of draft resolutions related to human rights introduced by the United Nations.

    On March 3, the US State Department released its annual global human rights report, which offers an overview of the human rights situation in 200 countries and traditionally criticizes China. Beijing called the report politically prejudiced and unfounded.

      armor
      Translated, the China report is : the US should clean its stables first, then have a look outside, and stop presuming that IT has any RIGHT to interfere/attack foreign countries, and change 'regimes', a word the Elites like...Says everything. US of NA : the 21st century will not be yours exclusively. No, other poles are practically in place, and will naturally play their part.
      Take this scenario, US of NA : if any of your new friends/allies (in Nato etc) are attacked by anyone, and they asked you for assistance, then, by all means, that would be legitimate. But remember, your mere presence with tens of bases around the world is the cause of tensions. You have no right to be there. You belong to the NA Continent. Why not pre-empt a disastrous situation and slowly disengage and you will be pleasantly surprised. You will not have your power for ever: important. The wheel turns. For starters, return your country
      to the Laws of God and just watch....
