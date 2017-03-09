Germany Not Accusing Russia of Election Interference - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German government is not accusing Russia of attempts to meddle in its elections, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on a visit to Moscow on Thursday.
"German media are responsible for themselves," Gabriel told a press conference. "The federal government does not bring these charges, and only I speak for the federal government."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So Springer and Berthelsmann can continue to dictate a large portion of german policy. That´s not particularty democratic, is it. You cant let Oligarchs run the country like Merkel does. You have to do it like Mr. Putin does:, show them who is boss and keep them on a short leach. Else you end up with a Yeltzin Russia or a Merkel Germany. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh really? So then its the lying press now is it? Comm'on giv e us a break we know now that BND works hand in glove with the NSA et al on every aspect of spying and war making the idea that the German government just doesn't understand why its press publishes false stories is insulting.
Hagbard Celine
MaDarby