Russia Takes Into Account WikiLeaks Report of CIA Attempts to Wiretap Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has five test covert "listening post" servers called "PocketPUtin," the WikiLeaks whistleblower website said in its first installment of classified CIA files published Tuesday.

"We naturally turned our attention to these published data together with the entire international community. Of course they deserve attention and they must be carefully read," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that the publication, however, revealed nothing new.

"As you know, in Washington they do not hide the fact that they actively wiretap Russian officials. They wiretap our Ambassador [Sergei] Kislyak and so on. No one is hiding this. Therefore, one does not need opening WikiLeaks, one could have guessed," Peskov noted.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks published over 8,700 classified files from what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of leaked information related to the CIA.

According to WikiLeaks, the Vault 7 series will be the biggest leak of confidential CIA data. The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.

In interpreting the leaked documents, WikiLeaks said that the CIA used the US consulate in Frankfurt as a covert base for its hackers covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The hackers operating out of the consulate were receiving diplomatic passports and cover from the US State Department, according to the leaked documents.

The authenticity of the documents has so far not been confirmed by the CIA. The White House has condemned the leak, stressing that those responsible for leaking classified information should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Commenting on the revelation, Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor turned whistleblower, said that alleged CIA files released by WikiLeaks seemed "authentic" and "a big deal."

"As far as reports on the CIA’s hacking arsenal, we saw them and read them of course … Speaking of facts, yes, we are forced to take into account everything that comes out," Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov told a press conference, in his turn.