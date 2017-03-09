Register
14:37 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    December 1, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the concluding news conference in Ankara

    Turkey Hopes Putin-Erdogan Meeting to Accelerate Rapprochement

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13730

    Ankara hopes that the leaders of Russia and Turkey will determine the ways to boost the process of bilateral ties' restoration at the upcoming meeting, Huseyin Dirioz, the Turkish ambassador to Russia, said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on March 10 at Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council.

    "We notice some significant and positive changes in the rapprochement process after the crisis has been overcome. I hope that the sincere and trustful position of the countries' leaders will only strengthen … The aim of the upcoming meeting at the highest level is to determine the new directions of how this relations can be restored at a more rapid pace,” Dirioz said at the Russian-Turkish public forum.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Putin plans to discuss the conflict settlement process in Syria and Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's assassination in talks with Erdogan.

    "There is an issue of political settlement, the issue of cooperation in the implementation of combat missions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This requires very close interaction and coordination."

    Putin and Erdogan are expected to focus on a wide range of issues, including trade relations and joint energy projects, including the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

    "Of course, the topic of great importance when the heads of state will communicate in a narrow format will be issues related to security in Syria, with the course of the investigation of the murder of our Ambassador Karlov in Ankara," Peskov stressed.

    Andrei Karlov was shot and killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara on December 19. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

    The previous meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, led by the countries’ presidents, took place in December 2014.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    S-400 Deal to Be 'Priority' in Upcoming Talks Between Putin, Erdogan in Moscow
    At the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flowers imports, on Turkey in response to the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015.

    In June, following Turkey's apology to Russia for the November 2015 incident, the sides began a reconciliation process. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift the economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

    On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes. The imports of tomatoes, apples, strawberries, zucchinis, pumpkins and most poultry products are still banned.

    Related:

    Details of First Meeting of Russia, US, Turkey Military Chiefs on Syria Revealed
    Turkey Making Efforts for Coordination With Russia, US, Iran in Syria - PM
    US Joint Chiefs Chair Meets Russian, Turkish Counterparts on Syrian Issue - DoD
    Russia Not Opposing Turkey's Request for FBI Assistance in Envoy Murder Case
    Tags:
    Andrei Karlov, Huseyin Lazip Dirioz, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok