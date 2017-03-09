Kremlin Reveals Main Task of US Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US outlets cited administration officials that Huntsman has accepted President Donald Trump's offer to represent the United States in Russia. Peskov pointed out to reporters that the reports refer to unnamed sources and there have been no official announcements to that effect.

"We will welcome any head of the US Embassy in Moscow who will be a staunch supporter of the idea to establish dialogue between the two countries. We believe that this is the main task of any ambassador in any country," Peskov said.

"As for who will be the ambassador, this is again the internal affair of our colleagues in Washington and we are not going to get into these internal affairs," he stressed.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

At the same time the US leader has also voiced several statements such as the ones about the necessity to strengthen Washington's nuclear capabilities, that have raised concerns of Russian officials.