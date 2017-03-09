Berlin-Moscow Relations Vitally Important for Germany - Foreign Minister

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov German Businesses in Russia Pessimistic About Laxer Sanctions in 2017

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Sigmar Gabriel is currently paying a two-day working visit to Moscow in order to discuss international issues, including the Syrian and Ukrainian crises and EU-Russia ties.

"I think that we could show that Germany is a reliable partner. We can rely on our words and deeds… Germany keeps its word and it is necessary for Europe. The German-Russian relations are vitally important for us," Gabriel said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Germany and Russia have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in many spheres, including trade and energy, for years. The bilateral ties have deteriorated following the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and the introduction of anti-Moscow sanctions by the European Union. The countries, nevertheless, maintain contacts both in diplomatic and economic areas.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!