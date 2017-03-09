Merkel: Turkey, Germany-EU Share Deep Disagreements Alongside Common Interests

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Deep disagreements exist alongside common interests between Turkey and Germany, and the wider European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers Thursday.

"On the one hand, there are comprehensive, common European-Turkish interests and on the other hand, there are deep disagreements between the EU and Turkey, between Germany and Turkey, and we feel this especially in recent days," Merkel said.

The German chancellor specified that she was talking about differences in the understanding of democracy and rule of law.

The German-Turkish relations are currently experiencing a significant slump. On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew parallel between the German authorities and Nazis criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil ahead of a crucial vote on its constitutional reform.

Berlin slammed Ankara's stance. On March 8, Turkey's minister for EU affairs accused Germany of building a "Berlin Wall" in bilateral relations.