Register
13:05 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    Japanese Lower House Passes Resolution Condemning N Korea's Missile Launches

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4411

    The lower house of the Japanese parliament has unanimously passed a resolution condemning North Korea’s missile launches and calling for UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

    North Korean soldiers (C) take photos towards a South Korean soldier (L) and a US soldier (R) standing before the military demarcation line (lower C) seperating North and South Korea within the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom on July 27, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ Ed Jones
    China Unveils Deescalation Plan for Korean Peninsula
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea’s missile launches represent a new stage of threat, and are a clear provocation against the international community. Japan strongly protests and condemns the launches, the resolution cited by Japanese broadcasting service NHK World said on Thursday.

    The resolution also called on North Korea to abolish its ballistic missile program.

    In order to resolve the issue, the resolution called on the international community to peacefully resolve the issue, while urging the Japanese government to encourage other countries to implement UN sanctions against North Korea.

    On Monday, the US Defense Department confirmed that North Korea carried out multiple launches of medium-range ballistic missiles.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
    © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch Comes Closer to Japanese Land Than Ever
    On Tuesday, Pyongyang said that the launches were a successful drill to strike US military facilities located in Japan.

    On Wednesday, the upper house of Japanese parliament adopted a resolution of similar content, protesting North Korea’s missile launches.

    Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said earlier on Thursday that her country was not excluding any response measures within the international legal framework in connection with the missile launches.

    Related:

    Japanese Parliament Adopts Resolution Condemning N. Korean Missile Launches
    North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Yet Another Provocation - Seoul
    Russia to Deal With Challenge of US Missile Defense in S Korea - Senator
    Japan, US Leaders Agree to Hold 2+2 Format Talks Amid N. Korean Missile Launches
    Tags:
    ballistic missile launches, Japanese Parliament, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok