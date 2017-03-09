Japanese Lower House Passes Resolution Condemning N Korea's Missile Launches

© AFP 2017/ Ed Jones China Unveils Deescalation Plan for Korean Peninsula

TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea’s missile launches represent a new stage of threat, and are a clear provocation against the international community. Japan strongly protests and condemns the launches, the resolution cited by Japanese broadcasting service NHK World said on Thursday.

The resolution also called on North Korea to abolish its ballistic missile program.

In order to resolve the issue, the resolution called on the international community to peacefully resolve the issue, while urging the Japanese government to encourage other countries to implement UN sanctions against North Korea.

On Monday, the US Defense Department confirmed that North Korea carried out multiple launches of medium-range ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang said that the launches were a successful drill to strike US military facilities located in Japan.

On Wednesday, the upper house of Japanese parliament adopted a resolution of similar content, protesting North Korea’s missile launches.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said earlier on Thursday that her country was not excluding any response measures within the international legal framework in connection with the missile launches.