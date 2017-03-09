'Excellent Man': Philippine President Nominates New Acting Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Commission of Appointments of the Philippines' Congress refused to appoint Perfecto Yasay, who was acting secretary for some eight months to fill the position on a permanent basis and made him vacate the post.

"Manalo is an excellent transition man, and has been on top of many crucial issues together with… Perfecto Yasay," Abella said, as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.

According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, Manalo served as country's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, as well as headed the missions to the European Union and to the United Nations.