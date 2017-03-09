Register
02:28 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Palestinian man walks past the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the Friday prayer in Jerusalem's Old City on November 11, 2016

    Israel Trying to Mute Muslim Calls to Prayer

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2220

    On Wednesday Arab legislators decried a measure that has won preliminary approval to mute amplified calls to prayer from mosques in residential sections of occupied East Jerusalem and Israel.

    The prayer calls normally begin sounding through loudspeakers just before 5 a.m., and supporters of the bill claim that those who live near mosques do not want to have their sleep disturbed. 

    Right-wing parties sponsored the bill, and detractors assert that the measure is racist and infringes on the religious rights of Israel’s Muslim community. The country’s Muslim minority has often complained about discrimination, as they make up roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population. 

    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.
    © REUTERS/ Eliana Aponte/File Photo
    Palestinians Outraged as Israel Destroys Historic Muslim Graves in East Jerusalem

    Arab lawmaker Ahmed Tibi told supporters of the bill that "You are committing a racist act," pointing out that, "This is an important Muslim religious ceremony, and (the Knesset) has never intervened in a Jewish religious event."

    Israeli media has called the policy the "muezzin law," in reference to the person who leads the prayer, although the bill broadly refers to "houses of worship."

    There are two versions of the law that won the approval and will be up for discussion, after going to committee. One bans the amplified call from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The other version bans amplification in residential neighborhoods at all times, with violations bringing fines of $2,700.

    During rancorous argument between those opposed to and those in support of the bill, one of the sponsors, Motti Yogev, said, "This is a social-minded law that aims to protect citizens' sleep, without, God-forbid, harming anyone's religious faith."

    Yogev called the bill "a social law that aims to enable people to sleep,” noting that, “Loudspeakers have not been here forever, and in recent decades there are alarm clocks for whoever wants to wake up for the mosque." 

    A masked Palestinian youth throws stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israel Takes Aim at Palestinians: Arab Stone Throwers Get Longer Sentences

    Zionist Union party leader Tzipi Livni stated that "proud Israelis" should unite against a bill that would "spread hate and ignite tensions" between Jews, Arabs and Muslims.

    "This law will not be implemented, I am tearing it up," said Arab lawmaker Atman Ode, rising from his seat with a copy of the bill in his hand. He was subsequently removed from the chamber.

    Although Jerusalem has claimed to not discriminate against Arabs, as well as act to protect the religious rights of all, in 2015 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contradicted this by imploring his backers to vote because Arabs were doing so "in droves."

    Ode commented in an earlier session, "This law does not deal with noise nor with quality of life, just with racist incitement against a national minority…The voice of the muezzin was heard here long before the racists of the Netanyahu government and will after them."

    This measure would exempt Al-Aqsa, the third-holiest mosque in Islam, because the bill only pertains to residential areas, but would include East Jerusalem, a territory Israel seized after the 1967 Six-Day War.

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is opposed to the bill, saying that a solution can be found by referring to noise pollution laws already in place.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Threatens to Hit Israel’s Nuclear Facility If Confrontations Escalate
    India, Israel to Jointly Upgrade Mi-17 Helicopters of Indian Air Force
    'Israel is Moving Rapidly Towards Apartheid State'
    Israel to Build West Bank Settlement Despite Reported Gov't Plans - Minister
    January Becomes Bloodiest Month Since June in Israel
    Tags:
    parliamentary debate, Islamaphobia, parliamentary approval, Knesset, Ahmad Tibi, Tzipi Livni, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, East Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok