Netanyahu Says Upcoming Meeting With Putin Vital for Israeli Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be extremely important for the security of Israel, adding that the victory over Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, could not lead to any violent actions by Iran.

"This is a very important meeting for the security of Israel. Victory over the terrorism of Daesh [Arabic for Islamic State] cannot lead to an upsurge in terrorism by Iran and its proxies. We will not exchange terrorism for terrorism," Netanyahu said, as quoted on his official Facebook page.

According to the statement, one of the meeting's goals would be to maintain the coordination between Russian and Israel on the resolution of the conflict in Syria, while the second goal would be for Netanyahu to express Israel's "strong opposition to the presence of Iranian forces, and those of its proxies, on our northern border and in the Mediterranean Sea in the context of the talks on a settlement of any kind."

The statement went on to add that Netanyahu would say at the meeting that the Golan Heights, an Israeli-controlled disputed area on the country's border with Syria, would be off the negotiating table.

The Russian and Israeli leaders are set to meet on Thursday.