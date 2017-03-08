UAE Energy Chief, Russia's Novak Discuss Need for Oil Output Compliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — UAE's Energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told Sputnik on Wednesday that he discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander the energy market and the necessity for the OPEC and non-OPEC countries to adhere to the 2016 oil output cut agreement during the meeting in the US city of Houston on Tuesday.

When asked whether he met with Novak at the CERAWeek energy conference that is currently taking place on Texas, Mazroui said, "Yes."

"We were sitting next to each other at lunch yesterday," he added.

"We discussed the market and the need for compliance from non-OPEC and OPEC. These are the major areas of discussion," Mazroui explained.