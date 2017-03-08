German Social Democrats Cede to Ruling Christian Democrats Only 1% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) lost one percent of public support and may count now on eight percent of votes, the poll prepared by the Forsa pollster for the German magazine Stern and television channel RTL revealed. The same number of Germans is ready to vote for The Greens party while the Left party may get seven percent of the votes.

German Chancellor Candidate Schulz Calls Migrant-Sceptic AfD 'Disgrace'

Another party that is likely to get into the German parliament is the Free Democratic Party (FDP), which is supported by six percent of respondents.

Merkel would win the elections if the chancellor was elected directly with 38 percent of respondents supporting her candidacy, according to the poll. Former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz heading SPD would have got 36 percent of the votes, the survey showed.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.