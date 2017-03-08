BEIJING (Sputnik) – China and the United States may become partners if the countries stick to the principles of non-confrontation, mutual respect and benefit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"China and the United States undoubtedly may become partners if they are guided by consensus, achieved by the leaders of both states, firmly stick to the principles of non-confrontation, mutual respect, mutual benefit," Wang said at a press conference as part of the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The Chinese foreign minister pointed out that the whole international community was interested in maintaining and developing good relations between China and the United States.

Wang expressed hope that he would manage to establish good relations with new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling the US top diplomat "a man, who can listen" and "a man, who can establish contacts."

The statement was made ahead of Tillerson's visit to China on March 18 as part of his trip to the East Asia and Pacific region.