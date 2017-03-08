Mattis Reassures Israeli Defense Chief on US Military Assistance

© REUTERS/ Ed Jones/Pool Mattis Reassures South Korean Defense Minister on US Steadfast Commitment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government remains committed to preserving Tel Aviv’s qualitative military edge over its neighbors, Secretary of Defense James Mattis told Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman in a meeting, the Pentagon said in a press release.

“Mattis met today with… Avigdor Lieberman to discuss in detail the US- Israeli defense relationship,” the release stated on Tuesday. “Mattis… reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security and qualitative military edge.”

It was the first time Lieberman had visited Washington since Mattis became defense secretary.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Israeli defense relationship and the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security now and in the future,” the release added.

On Monday, Lieberman warned that any move by Israel to fully annex the Israeli-occupied parts of the West Bank would provoke a crisis in relations with the United States as well as severe financial and legal implications.