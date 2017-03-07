Register
00:42 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing

    Tillerson Tells Ukrainian Counterpart Russia Sanctions to Remain in Place

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    312714

    Tillerson reiterated to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister that anti-Russia sanctions imposed over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine will remain in place.

    In this Tuesday, July 27, 2010, file photo, a Greenpeace activist puts up a banner as they block off a British Petroleum fuel station in protest as the BP board announce their annual results, in London
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, File
    BP's Projects With Russia Not Held Back by Sanctions
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reiterated to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin that anti-Russia sanctions imposed over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine will remain in place until the full implementation of the Minsk accords and the "return" of Crimea, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Tuesday.

    "With respect to the sanctions remaining in place until Russia complies both with respect to eastern Ukraine, but also with respect to Crimea, that that holds true," Toner stated when asked about discussions on sanctions during the meeting.

    Related:

    Ukraine's National Bank Threatens Sanctions Against Russia's Sberbank Subsidiary
    Republika Srpska Pressured by EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia - President
    Tags:
    Pavlo Klimkin, Rex Tillerson, Russia, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Russia will never give up Crimea, the sanctions are a waste of time hurt the EU more.Tillerson another stupid puppet. Trump another face for the deep state rulers of the USA.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Some people are victims of propaganda, but Tillerson and Trump know better. Trump himself has stated that this was the will of Crimea and that they were probably better off. They know that Crimea is Russia and will always be Russia. They also understand that this is the strong will of the people living there. None of these people, including western media are willing to consider the will of the people living in Crimea or the territories to the east of the Ukraine. Do they really want Crimea to go through what the other areas are going through. You have to wonder how some people can live with themselves. Too much money made by war and Cold War off of tax dollars by people that are already filthy rich to ever let this go.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Crimea is Russian ...
      -
      Is it not about time U$ americans left North America .... and returned the lands with compensation to the First nations
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok