Tillerson Tells Ukrainian Counterpart Russia Sanctions to Remain in Place

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reiterated to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin that anti-Russia sanctions imposed over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine will remain in place until the full implementation of the Minsk accords and the "return" of Crimea, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"With respect to the sanctions remaining in place until Russia complies both with respect to eastern Ukraine, but also with respect to Crimea, that that holds true," Toner stated when asked about discussions on sanctions during the meeting.