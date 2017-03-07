OPEC In Talks With Other Countries on Joining Oil Output Cut Deal

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is in talks with other countries on the possibility of their joining a 2016 deal to cut oil production, OPEC Secretary-General Sanusi Barkindo told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked if there are any discussions ongoing with other countries to join the agreement, Barkindo said, "Yes."

"We are talking," he stated, but declined to name the countries.

Sanusi Barkindo also told reporters he would like to meet with new US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and considers the meeting very important.

"I would like to meet him," Barkindo said. "I am sure we are going to meet. It's very important to meet him."