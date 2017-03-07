Embattled Fillon Accused of Tax Dodging in New French Campaign Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Le Canard Enchaine, a satirical weekly, said its Wednesday edition will tell how Fillon did not declare 50,000 euros ($52,867) in borrowed funds during his stint as a lawmaker.

Fillon reportedly received a non-interest loan from French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere in 2013 without declaring it with the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP). His lawyer, Antonin Levy, told the outlet it had since been fully repaid.

New claims of corruption come just over a month before the French go to the polls to vote in the first round of presidential elections. The weekly previously accused Fillon’s wife Penelope of taking huge sums of money over several years as a parliamentary assistant for work she did not do.