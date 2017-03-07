Details of First Meeting of Russia, US, Turkey Military Chiefs on Syria Revealed

"The sides discussed, in particular, the current situation in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria in the context of increasing the effectiveness of countering all terrorist organizations in the future," the ministry said in a statement.
"The participants stressed the importance of additional measures to ensure operational de-confliction of military operations in Syria," the statement said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Saw that coming! Assad has Daesh and co well and truly on the back foot and has liberated over 200 villages in last week and vital water supply stations gas and oil fields and is well on his way to liberating most of Syria in next 4-6 weeks.
ivanwa88
As we know the opposition wants all current territory controlled by non government troops to be recognized as there property and the right to control and govern those resources and lands.
Since the last meeting a week ago Assad has recaptured Palmyra and half the oil and gas fields to the north.
Turkey and the US are desperately trying to end Assad's advancements that would see him liberate the majority of oil and gas fields and take back control of the water reservoirs which are critical to Syria's future existence and recovery.
Hence why Turkey sought to engage Kurds to attempt a cessation of all fighting on the premise the victors keep the spoils.
Which would have seen Syria broken up and destroyed as a cohesive society with a strong economic base to recover.
So no thanks Turkey Assad will as he has stated almost weekly will continue till Syria has recovered those vital resources critical to Syria's well being.