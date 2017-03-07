Register
21:40 GMT +307 March 2017
    Turkey's Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov meet in Antalya, Turkey

    Details of First Meeting of Russia, US, Turkey Military Chiefs on Syria Revealed

    © REUTERS/ Turkish Military
    123140

    Top military commanders from Russia, Turkey and the United States discussed on Tuesday the security situation and anti-terrorism efforts in Syria and Iraq, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    A general view taken on September 25, 2016 shows the flag of the Islamic State (IS) group painted on the wall outside the ancient Minbij hotel in the Syrian town of Manbij, that was used as a prison when it was under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group.
    © AFP 2017/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    Pentagon Deploys Additional Troops to Manbij to 'Reassure and Deter'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford held a meeting in Antalya, Turkey.

    "The sides discussed, in particular, the current situation in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria in the context of increasing the effectiveness of countering all terrorist organizations in the future," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The participants stressed the importance of additional measures to ensure operational de-confliction of military operations in Syria," the statement said.

    Tags:
    General Joseph Dunford, Valery Gerasimov, Russia, Syria, Turkey, United States
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Saw that coming! Assad has Daesh and co well and truly on the back foot and has liberated over 200 villages in last week and vital water supply stations gas and oil fields and is well on his way to liberating most of Syria in next 4-6 weeks.
      As we know the opposition wants all current territory controlled by non government troops to be recognized as there property and the right to control and govern those resources and lands.
      Since the last meeting a week ago Assad has recaptured Palmyra and half the oil and gas fields to the north.

      Turkey and the US are desperately trying to end Assad's advancements that would see him liberate the majority of oil and gas fields and take back control of the water reservoirs which are critical to Syria's future existence and recovery.
      Hence why Turkey sought to engage Kurds to attempt a cessation of all fighting on the premise the victors keep the spoils.
      Which would have seen Syria broken up and destroyed as a cohesive society with a strong economic base to recover.
      So no thanks Turkey Assad will as he has stated almost weekly will continue till Syria has recovered those vital resources critical to Syria's well being.
