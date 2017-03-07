Details of First Meeting of Russia, US, Turkey Military Chiefs on Syria Revealed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford held a meeting in Antalya, Turkey.

"The sides discussed, in particular, the current situation in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria in the context of increasing the effectiveness of countering all terrorist organizations in the future," the ministry said in a statement.

"The participants stressed the importance of additional measures to ensure operational de-confliction of military operations in Syria," the statement said.