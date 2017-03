MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side is ready to restore relations with London to the same extent as the UK partners are ready for that, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik.

"For our part, we are ready to restore relations as much as our partners are ready for it. We proceed from the need for comprehensive unfreezing of the work of the main mechanisms of bilateral cooperation," the source said.

The source said Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and his UK counterpart, the Foreign Office's Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan would soon hold consultations in London.